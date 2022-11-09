Illegal gun seized in St James

The St James police seized an illegal firearm and seven rounds of ammunition during an operation on Maldon Road, Maroon Town, St James on Tuesday.

The Spring Mount police say about 5:50 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw a man standing in his yard.

The police say he ran into his house after seeing them.

The house was searched and a pistol with a magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition was allegedly found inside a room.

