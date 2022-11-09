Jamaica makes big sweep at Travvy Awards

Jamaica was the biggest Caribbean destination winner at the eighth annual international Travvy Awards, a platform designed to recognise and honour excellence within the travel industry.

At this year's black tie ceremony, held at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale, in Florida, Jamaica swept seven awards, with gold trophies in five categories and silver in two.

The gold wins were in the categories of Best Culinary Destination (Caribbean), Best Destination (Caribbean), Best Wedding Destination (overall), Best Tourism Board (Caribbean) and Best Travel Agent Academy Programme, with the innovative and incentivised Jamaica Travel Specialist Programme.

The silver awards were in the categories of Best Wedding Destination (Caribbean) and Best Cruise Destination (Caribbean).

The Travvy Awards are seen as a pinnacle of recognition within the industry. In the voting process, industry insiders - travel agents and affiliate partners - are the ones who decide the winners in various categories.

This year's 2022 awards are particularly significant as many popular destinations and providers continue to rebound from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This outstanding recognition for Jamaica by our valued travel advisers is a true testament of the hard work of our team members", JTB's deputy director of tourism for the Americas Donnie Dawson told The Gleaner.

"The big haul also speaks to the excellent relationship that we continue to enjoy with the travel trade and it is truly an honour to be a part of Team JTB", Dawson added.

Kim Morrison, the CEO of Unique Weddings & Tours, based in New York, was very upbeat about the wins too. "I am proud of this accomplishment for Jamaica but not surprised one bit as my group bookings for Jamaica for 2023 for weddings, birthdays and events are as solid as a rock, and more bookings are pouring in every day", the travel specialist beamed with optimism.

- Dave Rodney

