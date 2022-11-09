Police seeking man who used robbery victim's bank card at ATM

Detectives assigned to the Half Way Tree Criminal Investigations Branch are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man who allegedly robbed two women and used one of their bank cards at an automated teller machine (ATM).

They say he is wanted in connection with robbery with aggravation and unauthorised access to computer data.

A media release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit says the man was among a group of men travelling in a white Toyota Probox motor car, with red registration plates, purporting to be a taxi, on August 18.

It says two women boarded the vehicle and were reportedly robbed of their cellular phones and cash.

The men allegedly took one of the women's debit card, demanded her personal identification number (PIN), and withdrew $100,000 from her account via an ATM.

The police say closed-circuit television footage from the ATM captured the man's image during the withdrawal.

Anyone with information who may be able to assist the police in locating the man is asked to contact the Half Way Tree CIB at 876-926-8185, police 119 emergency number or Crime Stop at 311.

