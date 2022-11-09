PSOJ condemns Warmington's 'racially divisive' comments

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) has condemned recent utterances by St Catherine South West Member of Parliament Everald Warmington.

It says Warmington's comments in relation to Opposition Leader Mark Golding's race are "divisive" and "have no place in the Jamaican context now or in the past as it is totally inconsistent with our motto 'out of many, one people'."

The PSOJ says these utterances by Warmington directly contradict the Political Code of Conduct which says party officials should not make statements which “are malicious in reference to opposing candidates, their families and Party officials”.

In a media release on Wednesday, the private sector group called for political representatives to be responsible in their discourse with their supporters and the general public.

"We cannot expect to positively address our social issues if our leaders display poor judgement in their tone and statements towards each other. Distasteful and divisive statements from either side of the political fence cannot be condoned or supported, the PSOJ said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Speaking at a Jamaica Labour Party constituency meeting on Sunday Warmington asserted that Golding's skin colour would be a hindrance to him becoming prime minister.

"So don't talk say my leader born yah and you attack [Edward] Seaga and you don't attack this leader. If he wants to be prime minister go back a England, Ireland, Wales and Scotland, but him nah beat Michael Andrew Holness, I don't talk about colour and race, but they started it, so let me finish it," he stated.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.