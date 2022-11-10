Corporate Hands | Discovery Bauxite awards scholarships for 150 students

Discovery Bauxite’s Human Resource Manager Nordia Tracey has encouraging words for company scholarship winners, York Castle High’s David Samaroo (left) and Teves Gordon, who are among the 150 students from Discovery’s operating areas in St Ann who will benefit from the company’s educational assistance package for secondary and tertiary levels 2022-23. The scholars were recognised for their outstanding achievements at a function held at the company’s offices in Discovery Bay on October 21, at which a representative set of 11 students received the Awards of Merit for outstanding PEP results and first year entry into universities and colleges. The programme valued at $8 million also includes five-year secondary school scholarships for the best performing boy and girl from the PEP awardees group, and six major university scholarships.