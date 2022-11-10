David Salmon is the Jamaica Rhodes Scholar 2023

David Salmon is the Jamaica Rhodes Scholar for 2023.

The announcement was made today at King's House after a full day of interviews of 11 finalists vying for the scholarship.

David Salmon is a graduate of the University of the West Indies (UWI) with a first degree in Public Policy and Management and is currently pursuing his master's degree in Development Studies at the University of Cambridge.

He is a past student of Wolmer's Trust High School for Boys and a Gleaner columnist.



The selection committee was chaired by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen with other members being Rhodes Scholars from previous years in addition to Professor Dale Webber, Pro Vice Chancellor and Principal of the Mona Campus of the UWI.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Mariame McIntosh Robinson serves as the secretary of the committee, and she is also the Rhodes Trust National Secretary for Jamaica.

The other members of the committee are:

Peter Goldson

Professor Dale Webber

Dr David Walcott

Dr Nadiya Figueroa

Dr Luke Foster

The Rhodes Scholarship is the oldest (first awarded in 1902) and most prestigious international scholarship programme, enabling outstanding young people from around the world to study at the University of Oxford.

Established through the Will of Cecil John Rhodes in 1902, the Rhodes Scholarship was a truly visionary project for its time. Over a hundred years later, the Rhodes Scholarships enables outstanding young people from around the world to undertake full-time postgraduate study at the University of Oxford, (ranked first internationally in the Times Higher Education rankings for 2017 and 2018).

One of the founding aims of the scholarship was to identify young leaders from around the world who, through the pursuit of education together at Oxford, would forge bonds of mutual understanding and fellowship for the betterment of mankind. Although the language is old-fashioned, this remains one of the founding aims of the scholarship: to select outstanding young people, with the potential to lead, who will make an impact for good in the world in later life.

The selection committees around the world select on the basis not only of intellect, but also of character, leadership and commitment to service.

Prominent Jamaican Rhodes Scholars include Norman Manley, Noel Nethersole, Rex Nettleford, Dudley Thompson and Hector Wynter. Living Jamaican Rhodes Scholars include Delroy Chuck (Minister of Justice), Dr. Nigel Clarke (Minister of Finance and The Public Service), Ronald Thwaites (former Minister of Education) and Professor Trevor Munroe (Principal Director, National Integrity Action).

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.