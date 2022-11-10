Entertainment ban lifted in Guy's Hill

There were shouts of jubilation in Guy's Hill, St Catherine, on Wednesday, following the announcement that a ban on entertainment events was being lifted.

The announcement was made at a meeting convened at the Springfield Community Club by the residents and the police to address recent problems in the North East St Catherine community.

"I have reached out to the police and begged them to reconsider the ban on entertainment here," Member of Parliament Kerensia Morrison said. "I am glad to see that your investment and entertainment will be up and running soon, but it must be an orderly resumption. You must apply for a permit and obey the stipulated conditions."

Acting Commander for the St Catherine North Police Division Superintendent Duane Wellington implored the residents to maintain the peace in their community.

"Despite the division having problems with murder, Guy's Hill accounts for only one, so the community is a good one. Residents must keep it that way by monitoring those who are in your spaces," Wellington said.

Sergeant Kenneth McTavish of the Guy's Hill police station urged residents to comply with their entertainment permits.

"You will have 10 days before the event to apply for your permit, with the name of the sounds, venue and other relevant information," McTavish said.

There has been tension between the community and the police, after residents mounted fiery roadblocks in protest of the injury of two men as they tried to elude the police last month.

- Rasbert Turner

