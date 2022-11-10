Farmers who defrauded ‘Beachy Stout’ get bail

Two farmers who reportedly swindled more than US$200,000 (approximately J$30.3 million) from one of the bank accounts of murder accused Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald, was today each offered $900,000 bail.

The accused – Romane James, 22, and Demar Bryce, 21 – were offered bail when they appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court following a successful bail application by their lawyers.

The Portland businessman whose account was hit is currently behind bars in relation to the May 2009 murder of his first wife, Merlene 'Petal' McDonald, and the July 2020 murder of his second wife, Tonia Hamilton-McDonald.

The two youngsters are alleged to have conspired between July 9, 2021, and June 8, 2022, to have cheques drawn up and made payable in their names. The amount on the cheques totalled US$215,300 (approximately J$32.7 million) and were encashed at various branches of the banks.

James, of a Manchester address, and Bryce, of a Clarendon address, are both charged with simple larceny, conspiracy to defraud, engaging in a transaction that involves criminal property and possession of

criminal property.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They were arrested and charged after JMMB made a report to the police in relation to the insurance encashment of several cheques drawn from the account which was jointly held by McDonald and another complainant.

During a review of the account, the bank discovered that the telephone number and email address on file were changed after a request was submitted. A renewed driver's licence was also submitted for McDonald.

The bank also found several telephone instructions for cheques to be prepared in the accused men's names.

However, McDonald and the other complainant both denied conducting the transactions or giving anyone permission to have the cheques drawn or the information changed.

Both accused, who were granted bail with reporting conditions along with instructions for them to surrender their travel documents, are to return to court on February 20 of next year.

Attorney-at-law Kymberli Whittaker represents Bryce, while Kemar Robinson represents James.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.