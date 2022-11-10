High school coach accused of sexually assaulting student gets bail

A track coach at a Trelawny-based high school, who is accused of sexually assaulting a student, has been granted $250,000 bail.

Forty-three-year-old Gary Robinson appeared before Senior Parish Judge Vaughn Facey, in the Trelawny Parish Court, on Thursday morning.

He is charged with sexual touching and grievous sexual assault of a 14-year-old student.

It is alleged that the incident occurred in a changing room at the school.

He is scheduled to return to court on January 24, 2023.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Leon Jackson

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.