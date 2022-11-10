IPL apologises for premature turning off of lights after Mona, Charlie Smith match

Independence Park Limited (IPL) has issued an apology for the premature turning off of the lights at the Stadium East Field on November 5, after a football match between Mona and Charlie Smith high schools.

“Usually we keep the lights on for up to 30 minutes after the end of a game to allow players and spectators to leave the facility safely but unfortunately when that particular match ended, the emergency lock-off switch was inadvertently activated by one of the IPL employees,” general manager of operators of the National Stadium, Major Desmon Brown, said in a statement today.

“We were not able to turn back on the lights immediately, as it takes up to 20 minutes for the bulbs to cool down and be re-energised. This error was immediately communicated to the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) representative who was on site at Stadium East.”

Meanwhile, Major Brown is reminding the public that for the safety of patrons, firearms are not allowed inside any of IPL facilities during events.

