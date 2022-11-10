Opposition disappointed with $16m compensation for fishers

The parliamentary Opposition is calling for greater compensation for fishers affected by July's pollution of the Rio Cobre, saying the $16 million allocated by the Government is disappointing.

In a media release today, Opposition Spokesperson on Land Environment and Climate Change, Sophia Frazer-Binns, said fisherfolk are the ones who need the greatest assistance, but suffered the largest percentage reduction between the sum recommended and sum allocated.

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) had recommended $57.2 million in compensation.

Noting that NEPA and the National Irrigation Commission received the full amounts requested, Frazer-Binns said priority should have been given to fisherfolk.

"In light of the inadequacy of the available funds, the Government of Jamaica, including its Agencies, should shoulder the short fall and utilise the funds to adequately address the social impact of the pollution,” said Frazer-Binns.

The compensation is being funded from the $117 million environmental performance bond paid by bauxite company Windalco.

In the meantime, Frazer-Binns is urging the Government not to delay making provisions for additional social support for the residents.

