St Catherine woman accused of killing 18-y-o mason with ice pick

A St Catherine woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly used an ice pick to stab a teenager in the parish last Saturday.

She is 26-year-old Donel Davis otherwise called 'Dora', of Blue Piece district in St Catherine.

The Riversdale police say Davis had a dispute with 18-year-old mason, Dane Stephenson, otherwise called 'Tie Tie', of Riversdale in the parish, during which she used an ice pick to stab him in the chest.

He was transported to hospital where he was admitted.

Stephenson succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, November 06.

Davis subsequently turned herself in to the Riversdale police and was charged following a question and answer session.

