Western Jamaica to get 10 new garbage trucks by Monday

Western Parks and Markets (WPM) Waste Management Limited has announced that it is set to receive at least 10 of the 50 long-awaited garbage trucks by November 14.

Dramaine Jones, the WPM's acting regional operations manager, made the announcement while addressing Thursday's monthly meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation.

“A minimum of 10 trucks, and I am expecting 12, are to arrive in another four days, and five of these trucks will stay in St James,” Jones told the councillors during the meeting.

In July, Prime Minister Andrew Holness had announced that the 50 new garbage trucks would be brought into Jamaica to complement the National Solid Waste Management Authority's current fleet.

Responding to Jones' announcement, Montego Bay's Mayor, Leeroy Williams, noted that the arrival of the new trucks is timely as he has been getting multiple complaints about the lack of regular waste collection in St James.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

At the end of October there were 115 communities in St James experiencing a waste collection backlog, up from 76 in September.

- Christopher Thomas

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.