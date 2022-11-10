Woman's body found along Port Royal main road
Scene of crime detectives are now at a section of the Port Royal main road in Kingston where the body of a woman was found earlier today.
Reports reaching The Gleaner state that the body was found at a section of the roadway called Lightbourne Corner.
Preliminary reports suggest the body was thrown from a vehicle.
Residents told our news team that this is not the first time that a body is being retrieved from that area.
The body remains unidentified.
The East Kingston Criminal Investigation Branch is investigating.
More details soon.
