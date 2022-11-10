Thu | Nov 10, 2022

Woman's body found along Port Royal main road

Published:Thursday | November 10, 2022 | 12:27 PM
Preliminary reports suggest the body was thrown from a vehicle. - File photo

Scene of crime detectives are now at a section of the Port Royal main road in Kingston where the body of a woman was found earlier today.

Reports reaching The Gleaner state that the body was found at a section of the roadway called Lightbourne Corner.

Preliminary reports suggest the body was thrown from a vehicle.

Residents told our news team that this is not the first time that a body is being retrieved from that area.

The body remains unidentified.

The East Kingston Criminal Investigation Branch is investigating.

More details soon.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.