Baywest marks 10th anniversary with donations to hospitals

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE MONTEGO Bay-based Baywest Wellness Clinics and Hospital recently made it easier for the four major hospitals in the western end of the island to provide good-quality care for pregnant women, by giving each of the hospitals a cardiotocography machine, or foetal monitor, valued at a combined $3 million.

The Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James, the Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover, the Savanna-la-mar Public General Hospital in Westmoreland, and the Falmouth Public Hospital in Trelawny received the machines on Friday, November 4, as part of Baywest Hospital’s 10th anniversary celebration.

A cardiotocography machine is used to monitor the heart rate of a foetus, and also monitors contractions in the womb, by way of an ultrasound transducer placed on the pregnant woman’s abdomen. It is used to assess the unborn child’s well-being, particularly in pregnancies with a high risk for complications.

Dr Germaine Spencer, the chief executive officer of Baywest Wellness Clinics and Hospital, told The Gleaner that the donations to the four hospitals, which all fall under the umbrella of the Western Regional Health Authority, were done to improve their gynaecological and maternity service.

“I am an obstetrician and gynaecologist, and I found it fitting to do this project knowing that 95 per cent or more of my patients do their deliveries in the public health sector, and that sector is still our safety net and it is in a difficult state right now. I saw the call and the needs arise, and I decided to give the machines which will significantly decrease the mortality rate (among pregnant mothers and babies),” said Spencer.

“That will assist in the process of helping doctors make proper decisions regarding induction of labour, allowing a vaginal delivery to continue, or going straight to C-section right away. It will make things easier in the maternity area,” Spencer added. “This year is our 10th year in existence, and my platform is about giving back, so we have also been doing multiple health fairs throughout the region where we are located, in western Jamaica.”

Charmaine Williams-Beckford, the chief executive officer of Cornwall Regional Hospital, was appreciative of the gesture.

“We are always thankful for gifts that we receive from our corporate sponsors and from persons who support us. We see a lot of patients here, because patients are referred to us, especially for paediatric services from other facilities, and so providing us with equipment like this gives us the opportunity to be able to seamlessly service those patients that we have,” she said.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com