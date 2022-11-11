Glock pistol, ammo surrendered to Portland police under gun amnesty

A Glock-19 nine millimetre pistol along with two magazines were on Thursday handed over to the police in Portland under the ongoing gun amnesty.

The items were handed over to the sub-officer in charge at the San San Police Station.

Commanding officer of the Portland Police Division, Superintendent Lloyd Darby, lauded the efforts of cops in the parish.

“I thank the team that participated in this operation and all the members of the Portland Police Division for their continued efforts which are reaping success,” said Darby.

Yesterday, in the neighbouring parish of St Mary, an assault rifle was handed over to the police under the gun amnesty.

The amnesty, which was enacted through the Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) (Firearms Amnesty) order of 2022 and Resolution passed by Parliament, began on November 4 and ends on November 20.

It gives holders of illegal guns one last chance to turn them in and avoid tough sanctions, including a mandatory 15- year prison sentence, that are included in Jamaica's revised firearm law.

