Husband in custody for wife’s death

WESTERN BUREAU:

YANEEK SMITH-FINNIKIN believes that if her sister Judeen Smith-Greyson had taken heed to warnings about her husband, she would still be alive today.

Smith-Finnikin told The Gleaner that she never liked her brother-in-law and had always warned Judeen that she got married too quickly, without knowing his background.

Around noon on Tuesday, Smith-Greyson’s partially decomposed body was discovered with multiple stab wounds at the home of her husband in Santoy, Green Island, Hanover. Smith-Greyson had lived in the nearby Logwood district, also in Hanover.

The police’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) issued a release yesterday, which stated that the husband of the deceased woman is a suspect. The release further stated that he had turned himself in to the May Pen police in Clarendon on Wednesday morning.

Reports from the Green Island police are that about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, residents living in Santoy raised an alarm after they smelled a foul odour coming from the house, which was rented by the suspect over two weeks ago. The police were summoned and upon arrival, they forced their way inside the house where they discovered the decomposing body of Smith-Greyson.

“My sister meet him on a dating site inna December, and by February them get married. And when mi tell her say that too quick, all she do a malice mi,” the grieving Smith-Finnikin bemoaned.

“She even go as far as fi ask mi say, how is it mi married and yet mi don’t want fi si her get married too.”

Smith-Finnikin recounted: “First and foremost the area weh him come from, mi just don’t like Clarendon, because fi me, Clarendon a wicked people place, so mi just typically don’t like man from Clarendon. Even if him was a nice person fi mi, that deh place just throw him off, and further more mi sister never go a Clarendon fi know the type of person that him is, so I wasn’t in consent with that.”

A mother of three, 35-year-old Smith-Greyson, who is also known as ‘Red Boot’, was employed to the Royalton Resort in Negril, Westmoreland. Her family said that she was instrumental in getting her husband a job as a security guard, after he migrated from May Pen to live in western Jamaica nine months ago.

“The wicked boy just come live inna the community few days now and come kill woman dung yah already,” one community member remarked. “From the first time mi see that bwoy mi never trust him, especially when mi hear that him come from Clarendon, an mi known that Clarendon man dem famous fi kill dem woman.

“We never even see when the woman come round here, but it look like she come een inna night and him kill her inna night. When we find out, we search everywhere fi the bwoy, that time him commit him act and reach a Clarendon long time,” the community member surmised.

The accused husband is expected to be transported back to Hanover for trial.