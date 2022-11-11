Lennon High mourns beloved physics teacher Ann-Marie McLeggon

Lennon High School in Mocho, Clarendon is mourning the death of physics teacher Ann-Marie McLeggon who died on Friday afternoon.

The Gleaner understands that McLeggon had been battling heart-related complications for some time.

Friends and colleagues have lauded McLeggon as a phenomenal educator, philanthropist, and humanitarian, who was an active member of several community groups in her Longville Park community.

Head of the school's science department, Joan Knight-Henry, told The Gleaner that despite McLeggon's illness, and special arrangements put in place by the institution to facilitate her, she was adamant to carry out her mandated tasks regularly, citing a keen interest in the well-being of her students.

"She just wanted her students to do well. She really wanted to get better," said Knight-Henry.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She told The Gleaner that McLeggon was nicknamed 'minister of information' by her colleagues as she kept school groups up-to-date and had a knack for "being in the know."

According to Knight-Henry, McLeggon, who had been at the institution since 1997, had overseen several developmental projects, including hosting a fundraiser to start the construction of the school's sixth form block.

She was Lennon High's sixth form coordinator, the president of the South Central Science Teachers' Association, and held several posts in the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA.)

Community activist, Ava Tomlinson, wept uncontrollably as she spoke of McLeggon.

Noting that they last spoke on Friday morning, Tomlinson told The Gleaner that the last project McLeggon spearheaded dates back to a week and a half ago where she facilitated the payment for Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects for a student.

Tomlinson shared that she and McLeggon became closer since they both fell ill.

She praised McLeggon for her stellar support, who, amid her own hurdles, never relented in showing up for others.

"I've had a major life-changing situation since October and she just became the wind beneath my wings, and she has been supporting me wholeheartedly. She was such a gem," said Tomlinson as she struggled to speak.

Community members have also lauded McLeggon for leading numerous charitable ventures, especially since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Olivia Brown

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.