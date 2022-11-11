Men freed of New Year's Day murder in August Town

Two men were yesterday freed of murder charges stemming from the 2019 shooting death of a man in August Town, St Andrew.

Marvin Markland, otherwise called 'Papa', and Phillip Thomas, otherwise called 'Phil', were freed in the Home Circuit Court, following a judge-alone trial, which started on October 12.

During the trial, the prosecution led evidence that on January 1, 2019 around 6 a.m., Markland, Thomas and other men killed Omar Johnson, otherwise called 'Fix It', of August Town.

The incident took place along Payton Place where investigators recovered several assault rifle bullet casings.

The prosecution's star witness gave evidence that he was able to see the entire incident as it unfolded by looking through spaces in his zinc fence and that the place was brightly lit by the sun.

However, his statement that the area was brightly lit at 6 a.m. was questioned by defence attorneys.

Both men spent almost four years behind bars before being released.

Markland was represented by attorneys Peter Champagnie and Richard Lynch while Thomas was represented by Jacqueline Asher.

