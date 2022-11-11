One dead, two injured in gun attack at party in St Catherine

The St Catherine North Police are now probing a shooting incident on Mansfield Avenue in Homestead, St Catherine, on Thursday night, in which a man was shot and killed and two persons injured.

Thirty-three-year-old Damian Marlyn of a Mansfield Avenue address and the two injured persons were reportedly among patrons at a party about 10 p.m. when gunmen drove up and fired several shots into the crowd.

Marlyn was shot and was pronounced dead at hospital while another man and a woman were admitted in serious conditions.

A woman who was attending the party told The Gleaner there was pandemonium as patrons scurried to get to safety after the gunmen attacked.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Ruddy Mathison

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.