One dead, two injured in gun attack at party in St Catherine
The St Catherine North Police are now probing a shooting incident on Mansfield Avenue in Homestead, St Catherine, on Thursday night, in which a man was shot and killed and two persons injured.
Thirty-three-year-old Damian Marlyn of a Mansfield Avenue address and the two injured persons were reportedly among patrons at a party about 10 p.m. when gunmen drove up and fired several shots into the crowd.
Marlyn was shot and was pronounced dead at hospital while another man and a woman were admitted in serious conditions.
A woman who was attending the party told The Gleaner there was pandemonium as patrons scurried to get to safety after the gunmen attacked.
- Ruddy Mathison
