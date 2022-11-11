Promoter among two killed at party in Westmoreland

A music promoter is among two men shot and killed at a party in Georges Plain, Westmoreland, on Thursday night.

He has been identified as 48-year-old Owen King, otherwise called 'Peterkin' of Dance Top in Georges Plain.

The other victim has only been identified as 'Chambers' and 'Goodness'.

The Frome police say about 11:20 p.m., both men were at a party, being illegally held along Jane Mark's Road in Georges Plain, when a Toyota motor car drove up to the venue.

Two men armed with handguns alighted from the vehicle and opened fire hitting both men, before escaping in the waiting motor car.

Both victims were rushed to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

-Hopeton Bucknor

