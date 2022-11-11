Sections of Kingston Eastern police division under curfew

A curfew has been imposed in sections of the Kingston Eastern police division.

The curfew commenced at 8 p.m., Friday, November 11, and will continue until 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 13.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

SOUTH: Along Windward Road from West Avenue to Upper Elletson Road.

EAST: Along an imaginary line from O'Hare Road onto West Avenue to Windward Road.

WEST: Along Upper Elletson Road from Windward Road to Cumberland Avenue.

NORTH: Along Cumberland Avenue from Upper Elletson Road to O' Hare Road.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

