Several homeless after fire guts homes in Central Kingston

About 15 adults and several children are now homeless after a large fire gutted several houses on Fleet Street in Central Kingston this afternoon.

The blaze, which destroyed about six homes, started some time after midday.

Police Inspector Eucal Francis, who is attached at the Central Police Station, told The Gleaner that the origin of the fire is unknown at this time.

Units from Half-Way Tree, Rollington Town, York Park and Trench Town fire station responded to the blaze.

- Tanesha Mundle

