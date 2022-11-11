SOEs would have reduced spike in crime - Wehby

Declaring that Jamaica's murder rate is similar to that of a country engaged in a civil war, Government Senator Don Wehby today argued that a state of emergency (SOE) would have reduced the spike in crime locally.

Wehby, who is also Group Chief Executive Officer of GraceKennedy, said that Jamaica's homicide rate is 46 per 100,000, the highest in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Since the start of the year, Jamaica's murder rate has surged past the 1,320 mark as at November 5, 2022.

The Government lawmaker said that he understands and respects the ruling of the court in relation to SOEs.

However, he maintains that the SOE has its place as a strategic tool to fight crime.

“I believe the SOEs would have reduced the current spike in crime if they were still in place. I hear and respect the argument about the protection of the rights of individuals. What about the rights of the over 1,000 persons who have been mercilessly murdered each year? What about their right to life?”

Wehby was making his contribution to the State of the Nation Debate in the Senate earlier today.

