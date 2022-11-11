Stony Hill Market set for November 22 reopening

THE RENOVATED Stony Hill Market is to be officially reopened on November 22, nine months after the originally scheduled reopening date.

Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams made the announcement during the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation’s (KSAMC) monthly meeting on Tuesday in downtown Kingston.

Both the Jubilee and Stony Hill markets were renovated at a combined cost of $50 million, and were scheduled to be reopened in February.

Williams encouraged persons to visit the market and look at the transformation that has taken place.

“Stony Hill Market has been renovated … . I have seen it and I am pleased. Within the resources that we have for these kinds of work, I am pleased,” he said.

The Kingston mayor said he has urged Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke to include provisions for municipal infrastructure in the capital city when crafting the budget.

“I’ve said to them that municipal infrastructure is critical to commerce and economic activity within the capital city, and that we cannot allow the infrastructure to deteriorate, because of how critical infrastructure is to economic activity,” he told the meeting.

In highlighting the importance of the recommendation, the mayor said: “If you look at the market district downtown, it’s a very active commercial space, but the infrastructure there is in need of upgrading … and the municipality does not have the capital to invest in what it ought to be.”

ainsworth.morris@gleanerjm.com