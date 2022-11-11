Two JDF soldiers killed in Old Hope Rd crash, two others injured

Two Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers are dead and two others injured following a motor vehicle crash along Old Hope Road, in St Andrew, early Friday morning.

The deceased soldiers have only been identified as Nicardo Harrison and Mario Powell.

The police say the crash occurred about 3:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Waterfalls.

Their reports further state that Harrison was driving a blue Toyota Yaris motor car with three passengers aboard when he failed to negotiate a corner, causing the vehicle to veer into a wall at the side of the roadway.

The car was damaged extensively.

The police say all occupants of the motorcar received multiple injuries and were transported to the University Hospital of the West Indies, where Harrison and Powell were pronounced dead.

The others were admitted, one of them in critical condition.

The latest deaths bring total roads fatalities since January 1 to 399.

