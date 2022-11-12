Cash Pot outlet in Hanover gutted by fire

A fire of unknown origin extensively damaged a Cash Pot outlet in Hopewell, Hanover, on Saturday morning.

Passing motorists reportedly raised an alarm about 4 a.m., after fire was seen coming from a section of the building.

The Sandy Bay police and Lucea Fire Department were called, but when the firefighters arrived sections of the building and its contents were already destroyed.

The building, which contained two Cash Pot machines, also housed a bar and gaming lounge.

Damage is estimated at approximately $30 million.

- Hopeton Bucknor

