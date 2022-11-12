Private session of JLP's 79th annual conference under way in MoBay

Delegates of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) are now meeting in the private session of the organisation's 79th annual conference, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, in St James.

JLP Leader Andrew Holness is expected to be ratified as head of the party for another year, with his four deputy leaders also expected to return, based on the nominations submitted up to Thursday.

"There has been only five nominations so far, four deputy leaders for the four area councils and one nomination for the post of leader, which is the present leader, the prime minister, Andrew Holness," Desmond McKenzie, chairman of this year's conference, said at a press briefing Thursday.

The incumbent deputy leaders are Desmond McKenzie, for Area Council One; James Robertson, Area Council Two; Michael Stern, Area Council three; and JC Hutchinson in Area Council Four.

In the meantime, delegates are also expected to discuss the policies of the party and the Government, especially as it relates to the impact they are having on the most vulnerable citizens of the country.

JLP general secretary, Dr Horace Chang, noted that the National Identification System (NIDS) will also be high on the agenda of this year's private session.

NIDS, he said, forms a critical part of the foundation that will help the government facilitate and engage all citizens.

The public session of the conference will be held on November 20 at the National Arena in St Andrew.

- Albert Ferguson

