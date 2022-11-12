Update | Trelawny crash victims identified

The police have now released the names of the two people who were killed Saturday morning when a bus transporting hotel workers ran into a parked truck along the Braco main road in Rio Bueno, Trelawny.

They are 28-year-old fabric attendant, Reace Anderson, of Lillyfield in Bamboo, St Ann, and 32-year-old housekeeping coordinator, Mikal Thompson, of Breadnut Hill in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

It is reported that the bus was transporting the workers from St Ann to Falmouth about 4:20 a.m.

On reaching a section of the Braco main road, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a parked cold storage truck.

The impact resulted in the driver and several passengers sustaining injuries and being rushed to the Falmouth Hospital, where the two men were pronounced dead.

The driver and eight passengers remain hospitalised.

