Another bus crash in western Jamaica leaves one dead

A vehicular collision involving two buses in St James on Sunday has left a woman dead and one of the drivers seriously injured.

Reports reaching The Gleaner state that a Toyota Coaster bus was travelling towards Montego Bay, with one passenger aboard, when the driver lost control of the vehicle about 8 a.m., along the Flanker main road.

The bus careened across the median, hitting another Coaster bus, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The impact of the collision reportedly caused the death of the female passenger on the bus and the serious injury of the driver.

The driver was the only person aboard the other bus.

This is the second deadly bus crash in two days in western Jamaica.

On Saturday, two people died in a crash in Braco, Trelawny, when a hotel staff bus ran into a parked truck.

- Janet Silvera

