Chang accuses former PNP administration of defunding the police

General Secretary of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Dr Horace Chang says the Government is working to reverse the ills of the previous People's National Party administration, which he accused of defunding the police.

He made the allegation while addressing JLP delegates and supporters at the St Andrew North Eastern divisional conference, at the Girl Guides headquarters, in St Andrew, on Sunday.

Chang, who is also the minister of national security, said the result of that reported defunding triggered a rise in criminality.

He insisted that the now Opposition, gave power to criminals when it failed to support the police.

“I can describe their contribution to security in one sentence. They defunded the police. For the years they were government they gave no money to security and when you defund the police you let through the gunman,” Chang argued.

“You end up having a whole generation of the criminal type who want to behave with impunity because they feel them can shoot at everybody. It's going to take a long time to get that out of them head and understand that them have to behave differently and obey the laws and operate with care and stop the killings.

“We have to equip the police properly. Defunding the police is empowering criminals and that's what the PNP Government did while they were in power,” he added.

He told JLP supporters that the Andrew Holness-led Government has ensured that the country's crime fighters are equipped to challenge criminals and provide safety.

However, he said some inner-city communities have proven difficult, while also identifying several in western Jamaica.

“We have some tough areas — the country always hears about Flanker, Norwood, Canterbury, Glendevon — we know that. I have plenty young men who are my supporters. When you leave the police exposed and defund them you empower the criminals,” said Chang who is member of parliament for St James North Western.

“If they don't have communication they cannot respond to the call. If they don't have transport they cannot go to the crime scene and the police we inherited had none of that,” he noted.

He said that the Government has invested significant resources to change this by increasing the size of the force and number of police stations across the island.

He said, too, that the police have been trained in human rights and have been given sound legislation to work with.

- Kimone Francis

