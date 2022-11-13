Jamaican clergyman to be inducted into Hall of Prophets, Pentecostal Seminary

Pembroke Pines, South Florida:

Glowing tributes, commendations and congratulations are pouring in to the Davie Community Worship Center (DCWC), South Florida, for a beloved bishop, Dr Fedlyn Beason and his wife, Esmine, who will be inducted into the Hall of Prophets of the Church of God Pentecostal Theology Seminary later this year.

The surprise announcement was made during the regular worship service at the DCWC on Sunday, October 9, by Elder Fred McLeod.

Since the announcement, the congregation has been busy with preparations for the Hall of Prophets induction ceremony which will take place on Sunday, December 4, at the DCWC, with the top brass of the Pentecostal Seminary and invited guests from the faith-based community worldwide in attendance.

“This is indeed a prestigious achievement worthy of commendation, and is in recognition of the years of Christian service to the ministry of our Lord Jesus Christ that Bishop has given,” offered Elder McLeod

According to a notice posted in the church bulletin, such an honour and recognition is reserved for ministers whose service to Jesus Christ and the Church of God has been meritorious.

The Hall of Prophets provides recognition and affirmation of worthy ministers.

A highly decorated and recognised clergyman, Bishop Dr Beason has been privileged to receive numerous awards, including a National Award for Outstanding Community Service from the prime minister of Jamaica in 1998.

Bishop Fedlyn Arthniel Beason is a second-generation minister of the Gospel. He is the son of the late Hartley Beason (farmer and authorised constable) and his wife, Therisa, of Croft’s Hill, Clarendon.

He was converted to Christianity at the age of 15, and began Christian service at age 16. His formal Christian ministry, which began with his first pastoral appointment in 1962, spans more than 50 years. He has been characterised as one with tenacity, visionary innovativeness, and consummate leadership.

After serving for many years as a local pastor and district overseer, he served as administrative bishop of the New Testament Church of God in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands for an unprecedented eight years (1990-1998).

In 1998, Bishop Beason was promoted to the position of field director for the Church of God Caribbean World Missions (overseeing 49 countries), where he gave 14 years of unprecedented service (1998–2012).

Currently, Bishop Beason is a registered family counsellor, marriage officer, and notary public in Florida. He has been married for more than 50 years to Esmine, nee James, an educator.

He is a church-growth consultant who works out of Florida and continues pastoral ministry as founder and senior pastor for the DCWC, serving a decidedly Jamaican/Caribbean congregation.

He holds a master of literature degree from the European Theological Seminary (1995) and a doctor of philosophy degree from said European Theological Seminary (1998).

Twice elected to the International Executive Council of the Church of God, Bishop Dr Beason’s literary credits include, The Eschatological and Apocalyptic Realities of Pentecostalism; The Church, it’s Permanence and Stability and Life in the Spirit, penned in the 1990s.

He is the father of two and a proud grandfather of four.

Meanwhile, a very important feature of the Hall of Prophets is the establishment of a scholarship in honour of the nominee(s), which will be a perpetual source of funding for students preparing for ministry at the Pentecostal Theological Seminary.