Man killed in Portland crash

A 32-year-old man has died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash on the Woodstock main road in Buff Bay, Portland, on Sunday

He is Kemar Ferguson of Enfield District, St Mary.

The Buff Bay police say about 5 a.m., Ferguson was driving his Toyota Probox motor car along the roadway when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guard rail.

The police were called and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

