Man killed in Portland crash
Published:Sunday | November 13, 2022 | 3:50 PM
A 32-year-old man has died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash on the Woodstock main road in Buff Bay, Portland, on Sunday
He is Kemar Ferguson of Enfield District, St Mary.
The Buff Bay police say about 5 a.m., Ferguson was driving his Toyota Probox motor car along the roadway when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guard rail.
The police were called and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
