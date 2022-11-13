Manchester taxi operator accused of robbing woman at gunpoint

A Manchester taxi operator has been charged with robbery with aggravation following an incident in St Andrew on October 31.

He is 32-year-old Ramond Robinson, of Wint Road, Mandeville.

The Half-Way Tree police say a woman entered a Toyota Probox taxi, with three men aboard, near Papine in St Andrew.

They say while travelling along Old Hope Road, one of the men brandished a firearm, held up the woman and robbed her of an iPhone valued at $95,000 and $500.

The woman escaped without injury.

She reported the incident to the police and Robinson was taken into custody later that same day.

He was charged on Saturday after being pointed out in an identification parade.

