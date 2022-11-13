Police locked in legal battle to secure evidence in murder of 9-y-o Gabriel King

Detectives probing the murder of nine-year-old Gabriel King in a reported carjacking in St James in January say they have been faced with numerous roadblocks in the investigation, including legal manoeuvrings and lack of cooperation from persons close to the case.

King, who was developmentally challenged, was abducted from his mother along the Tucker main road in St James, after assailants reportedly dragged her from her motor car and took the vehicle with the child still in the back seat.

In a video posted to its social media accounts Saturday night, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said it is now locked in a legal battle to get access to critical evidence from the cellular phone of the child's mother.

They said the matter is to be heard in the St James Parish Court on Monday.

Commanding Officer for the St James Police Division, Senior Superintendent Vernon Ellis, said the police were granted a court order on September 6 for the mother to give access to the cellular phone, which police have in custody, and for communication cell site data to be handed over to cops within 48 hours.

"Through her lawyers, she is now challenging the order made on September 6. This key aspect of the investigation is sub judice and as such I will refrain from discussing that aspect at this time," Ellis stated in the video shot at the same location where the crime was committed.

He continued, "I would say that from the day of this murder we have been faced with roadblocks, some non-cooperation and some legal fencing from persons that should be readily assisting with this investigation."

The murder, which drew national outrage, occurred on January 13, about 9 a.m., police reports stated, when Gabriel and his mother, Amoi Leon Issa, were travelling in her Audi motor car along the Tucker main road, towards downtown Montego Bay.

It is further reported that she slowed to manoeuvre some potholes in the roadway, when a man approached her vehicle, slapped her in the face, dragged her from the car and drove off with her autistic child in the back seat.

The police were alerted and the vehicle was later found abandoned off the Fairfield main road with the child's body lying on the back seat of the car, his throat slashed.

Investigators have collected statements from his mother; the stepfather of the deceased child, Mike Issa; business associates of the couple, as well as the family driver, gardener and housekeeper.

Gabriel's biological father, who resides overseas, was also interviewed.

