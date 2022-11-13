St Joseph's Hospital to discontinue administering COVID tests, vaccines

The South East Regional Health Authority has advised that St Joseph's Hospital, in St Andrew, will on Monday discontinue offering Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 to members of the public.

In addition, starting on January 1, 2023, the hospital will also stop administering COVID-19 vaccines.

The Authority says members of the public should go to their community health centres to receive their doses of the vaccines.

