St Thomas man charged after allegedly threatening woman with a gun

Criminal charges have been laid against 33-year-old Stevie White of Johnstown district, St Thomas, after he allegedly used a gun to threaten a woman during a dispute on November 10.

He has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, assault-at-common law and malicious destruction of property.

The Morant Bay police say about 5 a.m Thursday, White and the woman had an argument.

It is alleged that during the dispute, White pulled a firearm, pointed it at the woman and threatened to kill her mother.

He then reportedly threw stones at the woman's house, damaging her windows.

A report was made to the police and a warrant was subsequently issued for the search of White's home.

The police say during the search, a firearm and ammunition were found in a backpack.

White was then taken into custody and subsequently charged.

