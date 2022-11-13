Two men arrested for allegedly stealing oranges

Swift action by the Bog Walk police in St Catherine, on Saturday, led to the apprehension of two men with stolen oranges, valued over $200,000.

The men were held on a property owned by Trade Winds Citrus Limited.

Labourers, Kevoy Campbell, 20, and Luke Gayle, 21, both of West Prospect district in Bog Walk, have been charged for praedial larceny.

It is reported that about 8 p.m. the police were on patrol when they saw the men and accosted them.

Checks allegedly revealed they had 29 bags of oranges.

The men were arrested and subsequently charged.

Both accused are scheduled to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court (Linstead) on November 16.

- Rasbert Turner

