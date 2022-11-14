Direct flights between Jamaica and Dominican Republic commence today

At 5:50 pm today, the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston welcomed the arrival of the first direct flight from the Dominican Republic through the Arajet airline.

The commencement of this trip has set the pace for the Dominican Flagship airline, Arajet, to host direct connections between the capital cities, Kingston and Santo Domingo; with the operation of two non-stop roundtrip flights per week on Mondays and Fridays.

This development comes subsequent to the establishment of direct air connectivity, with the granting of permit by the Jamaican Government for air services between the two countries.

This air connectivity between Jamaica and the Dominican Republic will reduce cost, as well as the travel time from as much as 20 hours to approximately one hour and ten minutes.

Arajet — an ultra-low-cost airline — will offer customers direct round trips flights from Kingston and Santo Domingo under US$300.

The new airline is looking to connect over 20 destinations across 12 countries in Latin America, the Caribbean and the United States, with the Dominican Republic as its hub.

This move will revolutionise the integration between Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, and will be a significant game changer in the strengthening of ties of friendship and in increasing the bilateral relations between both nations, especially in the areas of trade, commerce, investment, and tourism.

- Ainsworth Morris

