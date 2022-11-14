Elderly, employed face the brunt of bus and taxi strike in St Catherine

As the protest by public passenger vehicle operators takes effect across St Catherine, the elderly and employed persons are expressing frustration.

From Spanish Town to Bog Walk scores of persons were observed desperately awaiting transportation.

"Mi just get the likkle work and a from 6 o'clock dis morning mi out here and can't get a drive," Monica Dias, a resident of Angel Grove said.

"Is Time and Patience mi a walk from pon di sick foot," 65-year-old Novelette Baker said, when she spoke with The Gleaner in Linstead.

She added, "When mi hear bout di strike, mi decide fi start from early, but is about four mile so it is very rough."

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

President of the Spanish Town Taxi Association, Aaron Mattis, described the activities as a peaceful protest by concerned members.

"We have previously benefitted from amnesty, but the laws have now change, therefore, we think it is only fair that the members need time to pay for these tickets," Mattis said.

"The thing is very serious, as the decision is that those with outstanding tickets won't be allow to get back their road licences," added Mattis.

He said members are resolute that they will not be budging until the Government grants them the requested amnesty.

-Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.