'Embarrassed' NHT plans meetings over flooding at Ruthven Towers apt complex

The National Housing Trust (NHT) is reportedly planning several meetings for this week to deal with Sunday's 'embarrassing' flooding of the basement parking area of the Ruthven Towers apartment complex in New Kingston.

The Jamaica Fire Brigade confirmed that it received a call some time after 2 p.m. about the flooding during a brief period of rainfall in the Corporate Area.

There were no reports of injuries.

Several vehicles were partially submerged.

An official comment has been sought from the NHT, a government agency that operates out of the Office of the Prime Minister.

The management has been told that the issue needs to be solved urgently, said a source who confirmed that various meetings are being planned to deal with the issue.

"The owners are livid. It is embarrassing to all of us," said the NHT official who was not authorised to speak on the matter.

Last month, the agency mounted sandbags at the entrance of the property "out of an abundance of caution" against flooding amid continual rainfall from Hurricane Ian.

At the time, the NHT's Corporate and Public Affairs Manager Dwayne Berbick said the eight-storey building was not a flood risk and that there had been no reports of flooding at the development since its completion.

He also said the NHT had engaged the services of engineering consultants on the project in keeping with drainage and other design elements of the project. And before construction, approvals were obtained, including from the National Works Agency.

Earlier in September, several homeowners reported leaks, which Berbick said was linked to a ruptured hot water pipe coupling in an apartment.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness handed over keys for the controversial development in August. Prices ranged from $28m-$38m.

The development sparked controversy, with critics arguing that the development was contrary to the NHT's core mandate of providing affordable homes and mortgages.

However, the Government has insisted that it was committed to providing homes for contributors spanning a wide income band.

Construction of the apartment complex was led by M & M Construction. Hue Lyew Chin Engineering was one of the consulting engineers.

The NHT has advertised for developers to work on phase two of the project.

