Hundreds of rounds of ammunition handed in under amnesty

A total of 1,604 assorted cartridges were handed over at the Half-Way Tree Police Station in St Andrew on Saturday.

The cartridges were turned in under the firearm amnesty.

Head of the St Andrew Central Police Division, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, has lauded the gesture.

"This amnesty is a grand opportunity for well-thinking citizens to utilise in ridding various areas of illegal firearms and ammunition. These persons can also positively influence others to do the legal and morally correct thing, so I thank them for that," Nesbeth said.

The amnesty, which was brought into effect under the Firearms Act, began on November 4 and ends on November 20.

Holders of illegal firearms can turn in the weapons and avoid sanctions, including a mandatory 15-year prison sentence that has been included in Jamaica's revised firearm law.

Saturday's events came two days after a Glock pistol and two magazines were handed over to the police in Portland.

Also, on Wednesday, an assault rifle was handed over to the police in St Mary.

- Roxroy McLean

