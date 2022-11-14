Lawyer for Gabriel King's mother raises privacy concern amid phone password request

Attorney for Amoi Leon Issa, the mother of nine-year-old Gabriel King, has argued that the police are breaching his client's privacy by requesting her phone password for their investigations into her son's January 13 murder.

Attorney Chuckwuemeka Cameron, who represented Issa in St James Parish Court this morning, made the assertion while addressing presiding parish judge Sasha Ashley, citing Section 21 of the Cybercrimes Act.

The hearing was in relation to a production order that the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) had made to have Issa provide access to her cellular phone, which she had refused to do.

In his submission, Cameron said that his client has been disadvantaged as the order threatened to fine or imprison her if she did not comply.

Cameron also argued that it is not up to a court to decide what safeguards can be implemented to protect his client's right to privacy.

An unamused Judge Ashley ordered that Cameron and the attorney representing the JCF come to an agreement on what the terms of the police's search of Issa's phone will entail.

"You were aware of what safeguards the applicant is seeking. Can counsel now speak to each other and agree to those terms? If the production order is to be varied, then let us do that, but what I am not going to do is sit and listen to someone read the Act to me," said Ashley.

The matter has been adjourned until November 18 for those discussions to take place.

King, who was developmentally challenged, was abducted from his mother along the Tucker main road in St James, after assailants reportedly dragged her from her motor car and took the vehicle with the child still in the back seat.

The police were alerted and the vehicle was later found abandoned off the Fairfield main road with the child's body lying on the back seat of the car, his throat slashed.

- Christopher Thomas

