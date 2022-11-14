Meadows lashes JLP government in first speech as PNP member

Political turncoat Dennis Meadows has accused the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) of oppressive and repressive governance.

Meadows, a former JLP senator, was making his first public speech since his admission to the People's National Party (PNP) on October 3.

"It was long in coming, but time come," said the newly minted member of the PNP of his crossover.

Meadows was speaking on Sunday at the Clarendon Northern constituency conference held at Claude McKay High School in James Hill, in the parish.

Expressing confidence that the PNP will be reinstated as government when the next parliamentary elections are called, Meadows charged that atop the PNP's priority list, should be a move to amend the noise abatement act.

He argued that an event permit should not be left solely to the "discretion" of the police.

"You can't leave it up to the will and fancy of a Superintendent weh might nuh like yuh. And if my PNP government does anything when we win the next election, [is that] we amend the law, so when the young man and young woman go to the police, they know clearly what the terms and condition of a permit [are] and once they meet it, they must be approved," he said.

According to Meadows, a Trelawny Northern constituent had her permit denied because of the police's personal vendetta against an artiste.

"You know on what basis [the permit was denied]? That the superintendent don't want [the artiste] perform in the parish, because him go on TV and call the police corrupt," he alleged.

Meadows also asserted that Jamaicans have faced chastisement from the Government in their attempts to lobby for resources to which they are entitled.

"Yuh demonstrate, dem sey dem nah fix the road because yuh a demonstrate. Only recently, a senior minister of the government went on TV...the minister said he took two years to fix the road because the people a demonstrate against the road, and I'm talking Everald Warmington," said Meadows in reference to the minister with responsibility for works.

Meadows chided Warmington, stating that political representatives are mandated to be of service to the people.

He added: "Increasingly, this government has become rather oppressive and repressive. You can't talk freely anymore. If you go on YouTube or on Facebook and mek yuh talk, police come lock yuh."

Meadows said he was willing to work with the PNP to ensure the party's victory in the next election.

"I am prepared to walk the nooks and cranny of Jamaica to ensure that the fortune of the People's National Party is changed in the next general election. Time come!" shouted Meadows.

- Olivia Brown

