MP Phillip Paulwell to be charged over loss of firearm

Opposition lawmaker Phillip Paulwell is to be charged over the loss of his licensed firearm in July, the police say.

Senior Superintendent Cleon Marsh, who heads the Criminal Investigations Branch, said the Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn issued the ruling recently.

Paulwell, who is from the People's National Party, is the Member of Parliament for the Kingston Eastern and Port Royal constituency.

He is also the Leader of Opposition Business in the House of Representatives.

More details to come.

