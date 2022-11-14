Pay your tickets, Gov't tells striking taxi operators

The Andrew Holness-led Government has stated it will give no support to lawlessness, urging striking public transport operators to pay outstanding traffic tickets.

Taxi and bus operators across several parishes have been striking to press the Government for a traffic ticket amnesty.

In a media release Monday afternoon, the Cabinet said it has taken note of the protest action and empathises with everyone whose lives have been disrupted.

It said the Government will not relent in its efforts to build a better transport sector and called for transport operators to continue providing their services.

"The government stands with all well-thinking Jamaicans who have been expressing a strong aversion to the actions of a few, to the detriment of the majority," it stated.

The statement disclosed that the government is undertaking the internal processes needed to effectively implement and enforce the new regime under the Road Traffic Act 2018 and its 2022 Regulations.

"We advise persons who have broken the law and as a result, have unpaid tickets, to pay their fines as ticketed," it ended.

