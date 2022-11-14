Phillips calls for Gov't to act to immediately end taxi and bus strike

The Opposition People's National Party is appealing to the Government to "allow good sense to prevail to immediately end" the strike by public transport operators.

Opposition Spokesperson on Transport, Mikael Phillips, is also appealing to transport operators to return to work.

In a media release on Monday, Phillips said the transport operators and the Government should reopen dialogue on their outstanding issues.

He also chided Transport Minister Audley Shaw for what he described as a "governance-by-silence approach" in relation to the issues in the transport sector.

"The Minister has been silent on numerous issues including the management of JUTC [Jamaica Urban Transit Company] and the Transport Authority, and with hours into an islandwide strike, the Government is yet to respond," the statement from Phillips said.

Phillips added that he had warned many times recently that public transport was in crisis, yet the government failed to respond to any of the concerns and proposals for improvement of the industry.

He noted that he had specifically proposed an intense public education programme prior to the implementation of the new Road Traffic Act and Regulations, yet with only days before the effective date, nothing had been done.

Phillips further called on the Government to ensure that the administration of the traffic ticketing system is applied efficiently and in accordance with the law.

"...his information is that there had been credible complaints that payment of tickets is no guarantee that they will be consistently recorded across the system as the coordination between the police, court and tax offices is woefully inadequate," the statement read.

