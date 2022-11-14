Public urged to report intimidation by striking taxi operators

The police are urging taxi operators and passengers who have been intimidated or harassed by "thugs" during Monday's public transport strike to report it to them.

In a post to Twitter, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said several videos and voice notes have been circulating on social media, suggesting persons are being impeded from entering vehicles or forcibly removed from vehicles.

It said this is unlawful.

It urged persons to message the police on the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch Tip Line at (876) 591-5671 or send a direct message via Twitter.

In Clarendon, Mayor of May Pen Winston Maragh's vehicle was blocked by angry protestors during the strike. The protestors were demanding that Maragh exit the vehicle and speak to them.

In another video a man was seen ordering passengers out of a vehicle. He was seen in a later video being detained by the police.

Taxi and bus operators across several parishes have been striking to press their demand for a traffic ticket amnesty.

