Shayne Kerr elected as new G2K president

Shayne Kerr has been elected the new president of Generation 2000 (G2K), the young professional arm of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

The election was held at the JLP's headquarters on Belmont Road in St Andrew on Sunday.

Outgoing president Ryan Strachan did not seek re-election after three terms in office.

“I am humbled to have been entrusted by the delegates to lead this dynamic organisation at such a time as this," Kerr said.

"Being fully aware of the tremendous task ahead, I have no doubt that together G2k will continue to produce nation builders while we support the great Jamaica Labour Party," he added.

G2K said it was now looking forward to preparations for the JLP's 79th Annual Conference on November 20 at the National Arena.

