Stocks Round Up | Transjamaican Highway, Wigton, Purity volume leaders

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index again lost ground today with slow trading, ending with an advance/decline ratio of 25/62.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,806.89 points or, 0.50 per cent to close at 356,186.89.

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 1,347.77 points or, 0.39 per cent to close at 342,725.40, while the Junior Market Index declined by 60.44 points or, 1.50 per cent to close at 3,974.39.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 3.43 points or, 1.39 per cent to close at 244.08.

Overall market activity

102 stocks traded

25 advanced

62 declined

15 traded firm

Winners

KLE Group, up 16.96 per cent to close at $2.00

138 Student Living, up 13.30 per cent to close at $5.11

Everything Fresh, up 11.63 per cent to close at $1.44

GraceKennedy, up 4.53 per cent to close at $86.39

Guardian Holdings, up 3.97 per cent to close at $519.99

Losers

JMMB Group 7.25 per cent, down 14.97 per cent closing at $2.67

Portland JSX, down 11.76 per cent to close a $9.00.

Cargo Handlers, down 11.47 per cent to close at $11.11

Sygnus Real Estate Financial, down 10.00 per cent closing at $9.18

Mayberry Jam Equities down 9.15 per cent to close at $12.01

Market volume

20.58 million units valued at over $116.29 million.

Volume leaders were: Transjamaican Highway, followed by Wigton, and Purity

